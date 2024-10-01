National Bankshares Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.81.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20. Insiders have purchased 58,173 shares of company stock worth $223,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

