New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.22

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
New Hope Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21.
About New Hope
