New Hope Co. Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.22 (ASX:NHC)

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

