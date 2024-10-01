NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$5.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWH.UN. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.68 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$3.89 and a one year high of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.98.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

