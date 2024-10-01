NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$5.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWH.UN. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.68 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$3.89 and a one year high of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.98.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.