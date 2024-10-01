ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

