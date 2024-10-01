ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
About ObsEva
