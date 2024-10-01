Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Head to Head Review

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 245.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping 62.19% 24.02% 18.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Performance Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping $90.83 million 0.25 $69.41 million $1.65 1.14

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

