Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PGH opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.27) on Tuesday. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.02 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.62. The company has a market cap of £52.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,210.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Personal Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.80) target price on the stock.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

