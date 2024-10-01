Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 11.97.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Stories

