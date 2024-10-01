Reviewing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.16, meaning that its share price is 616% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Grindr -25.67% -234.28% 7.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Sphere and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grindr has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Grindr”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grindr $259.69 million 8.08 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -66.27

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindr.

Summary

Grindr beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

(Get Free Report)

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.