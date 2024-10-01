Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $34.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $28,698,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.