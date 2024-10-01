Schroder Income Growth (SCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.6 %

Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 294.76 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.04. The company has a market cap of £204.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,273.91 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 305 ($4.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

