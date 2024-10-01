Schroder Income Growth (SCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.6 %
Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 294.76 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.04. The company has a market cap of £204.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,273.91 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 305 ($4.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.
Schroder Income Growth Company Profile
