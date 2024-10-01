Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Drops By 9.6%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

