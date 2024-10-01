Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Decreases By 8.9%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.19. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 26.72%.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

About Alvopetro Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

