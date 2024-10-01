Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Grows By 10.0%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPUY opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

