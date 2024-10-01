Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Drops By 9.7%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 1.2 %

DARE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 11,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DARE Free Report ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daré Bioscience

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.