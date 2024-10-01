Short Interest in Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Grows By 9.0%

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 761.3 days.
Fielmann Group Price Performance
FLMNF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. Fielmann Group has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $50.00.
About Fielmann Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fielmann Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Momentum vs. Value Investing: What’s the Difference?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Dividend Increases You Can’t Miss: 10 Big-Name Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Time to Buy? These 3 Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.