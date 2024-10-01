Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Increases By 14.0%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FCHRF opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Georg Fischer has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

