Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Increases By 14.0%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Price Performance
OTCMKTS FCHRF opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Georg Fischer has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.
About Georg Fischer
