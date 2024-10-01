Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Grows By 12.2%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 556,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,248.8 days.

IGM Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.55%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.