StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IHT opened at $1.81 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.