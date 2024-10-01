StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE IHT opened at $1.81 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Featured Stories
