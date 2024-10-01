StockNews.com Upgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $65.13 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 520,207 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,423,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after buying an additional 196,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

