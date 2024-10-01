T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $206.36 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,492 shares of company stock worth $59,546,006. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

