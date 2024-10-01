TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Shares of TEL opened at $150.99 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

