Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,827,000 after buying an additional 808,691 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 27.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after buying an additional 367,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.