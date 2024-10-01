Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.36.
TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,827,000 after buying an additional 808,691 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 27.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after buying an additional 367,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Price Performance
TDC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
Read More
