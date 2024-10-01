The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KF. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Korea Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the first quarter worth $2,041,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KF traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. 21,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,248. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

