TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to $74.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.3 %

TTE stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,717,000 after purchasing an additional 379,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.