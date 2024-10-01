Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBSFY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

