Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
