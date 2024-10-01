Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.75.

NYSE MTN opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day moving average of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

