Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

WY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,759,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.