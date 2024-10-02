A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) PT Raised to $52.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

AMRK stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,702,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

