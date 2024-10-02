Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 994.0 days.

Acciona Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48.

Get Acciona alerts:

About Acciona

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.