Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 994.0 days.
Acciona Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48.
About Acciona
