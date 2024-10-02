Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $9.90.

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,967.15% and a negative return on equity of 910.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aclarion will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $1.60) on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

