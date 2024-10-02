Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in September

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 0.9 %

ANNSF opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.65. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

