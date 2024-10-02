Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in September

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 0.9 %
ANNSF opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.65. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $224.00.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aena S.M.E.
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.