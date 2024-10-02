Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Financial Survey

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 1.88% 6.82% 0.84% Alpine Income Property Trust -1.16% -0.20% -0.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Alpine Income Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million 0.13 $3.94 million ($0.21) -5.71 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 5.39 $2.92 million ($0.04) -451.25

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sotherly Hotels pays out -247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

