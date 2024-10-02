American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 553.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,285 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 166,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 162,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100,231 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 263.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 506,476 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,504. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $714.72 million, a PE ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

