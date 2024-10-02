Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT at $7.50

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

