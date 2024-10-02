Andrews Sykes Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 11.90 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 0.9 %
ASY stock opened at GBX 544.90 ($7.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,329.02 and a beta of 0.47. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506 ($6.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($10.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 565.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
