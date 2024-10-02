Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.81.

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.72. 1,052,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,943. Arista Networks has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $395.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $915,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $915,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total transaction of $205,036.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,278.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $19,291,193 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

