Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
