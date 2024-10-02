Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 432,503 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 1,578,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 518,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 257,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

AUTL opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

