BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. CWM LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

