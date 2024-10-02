BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

