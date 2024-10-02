Ben Thompson Purchases 3,333 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($8.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998 ($26,749.60).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Ben Thompson acquired 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £296 ($395.93).

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ben Thompson bought 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($403.85).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.88) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 526 ($7.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 984 ($13.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £384.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,886.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 834.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

