BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. BHP Group has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.