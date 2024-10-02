Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 110.07 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 96.80 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.40 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £665.59 million, a P/E ratio of 363.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.47.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meriel Lenfestey acquired 12,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,168.49 ($17,614.35). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.