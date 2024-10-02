Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 11,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 2,341,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,136. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

