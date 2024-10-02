Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 748,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,039.0 days.

Breville Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVILF opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16. Breville Group has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.00.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

