Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$99.69

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.08.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$99.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$97.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$72.03 and a 52 week high of C$106.09.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.0042992 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

