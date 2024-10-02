Brokerages Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Target Price at $14.08

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. NU has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NU by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NU by 499.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

