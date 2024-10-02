Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $87.11

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

